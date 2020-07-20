WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020

_____

283 FPUS56 KPDT 201059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-202300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 80 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 91. Lows

55 to 60.

$$

WAZ027-202300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 63.

Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 96. Lows

58 to 63.

$$

WAZ028-202300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

Highs 89 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

Highs 89 to 94.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

90 to 95.

$$

WAZ029-202300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. South wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. North wind around 5 mph shifting

to the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

60. Highs 86 to 91.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

88 to 93.

$$

WAZ030-202300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Southwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

Highs 69 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

73 to 80.

$$

WAZ520-202300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

55. Highs 71 to 80.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 82. Lows

50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 86.

$$

WAZ521-202300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 86. Lows

50 to 56.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 89. Lows

54 to 59.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather