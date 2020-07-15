WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 82 to 88. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs
82 to 87.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66.
Highs 88 to 95.
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 99. Lows 61 to
66.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs
93 to 98.
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs
87 to 92.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 100. Lows
61 to 68.
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs
84 to 89.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 97. Lows
62 to 67.
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south overnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 80. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.
Highs 68 to 78.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 62.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85.
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 81. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 66 to 73. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to
55. Highs 75 to 81.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 90. Lows
55 to 62.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 86.
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 89. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 54 to 59. West wind
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs
81 to 86.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs 85 to
90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.
Highs 86 to 94.
