WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, July 6, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1207 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

1207 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Not as warm. Highs 67 to

74. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

Lows 52 to 57. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 54 to 59. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to

57. Highs 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

1207 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

50 to 56. West wind 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

1207 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 50 to 59. Southwest

wind 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

63. Highs 84 to 89.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

1207 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with numerous showers and

scattered thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs 74 to 79. Lows 49 to 56.

Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. South wind 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs

80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Highs

79 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

1207 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and scattered

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs 57 to 65. Lows 41 to 49. Southwest

wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 60 to 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 73. Lows 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

64 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Highs

63 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

1207 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs 58 to 65. Lows 46 to 51. West wind

20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 66 to 73. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 49 to 54. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

50 to 55.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 67 to 72. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

1207 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 64 to 73. Lows

46 to 52. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 76 to 82. West wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 51 to 56. West wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Lows

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

