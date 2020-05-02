WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, May 1, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

WAZ026-022300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. North wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening.

Lows 35 to 40. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 77. Lows

41 to 46.

WAZ027-022300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening.

Breezy. Lows 37 to 42. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 72 to 81.

WAZ028-022300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 77. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers in the evening. Mostly clear overnight. Breezy.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail early

in the evening. Lows 41 to 46. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

WAZ029-022300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Breezy. Widespread

showers and scattered thunderstorms early in the evening, then

numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Isolated showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail in the evening. Lows 39 to 44. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 59 to 64. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

74 to 79.

WAZ030-022300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 66. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered rain and snow showers overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail early

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow

level 4600 feet overnight. Lows 27 to 34. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Snow level 4200 feet in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 52.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening. Snow level 4400 feet in the evening.

Lows 31 to 37. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

WAZ520-022300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Scattered showers in the morning, then widespread

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows 33 to 38. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to

55. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 32 to 37. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 62 to

68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 73. Lows

38 to 43.

WAZ521-022300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 66. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening.

Windy. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 75. Lows

41 to 46.

