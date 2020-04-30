WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 29, 2020

071 FPUS56 KPDT 300623

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1123 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020

WAZ026-301115-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

1123 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs 59 to 65.

Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 34 to 39.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 45. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

Highs 65 to 70.

WAZ027-301115-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

1123 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 66 to 71. West wind

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 42. West wind

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

45. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

Highs 69 to 74.

WAZ028-301115-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

1123 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 53 to 58. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 45. West wind

15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

WAZ029-301115-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

1123 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 59. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 64 to 70. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 44. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 39 to

44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 61 to

66.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

WAZ030-301115-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

1123 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms, then isolated showers early in the morning. Lows

41 to 46. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40

percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 48 to 56. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

overnight. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 30 to 37.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of snow showers. Highs 46 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 50 to

57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 58.

WAZ520-301115-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

1123 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows

42 to 47. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs 53 to 60. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. West wind 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 39 to 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest overnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 33 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 57 to

62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66.

WAZ521-301115-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

1123 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs 56 to 63. West

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 37 to 42. West wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. A chance of showers. Highs 54 to

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

35 to 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Lows

37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

Highs 63 to 68.

