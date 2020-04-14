WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, April 13, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

WAZ026-142300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. North wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 32 to 37. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to

46. Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

WAZ027-142300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 36 to 41. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to

49. Highs 69 to 77.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

WAZ028-142300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 67 to 72. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 45 to 50. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

WAZ029-142300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

overnight. Not as cool. Lows 41 to 46. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 59 to 64. West wind

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 66 to

71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

WAZ030-142300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 55. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. A slight chance of showers

in the evening. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows 33 to 38.

West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 4800 feet. Highs 44 to 52. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening. Snow level 4400 feet in the evening.

Lows 28 to 33. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 53. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance

of snow. Highs 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

43. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

WAZ520-142300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 32 to

37. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 58 to

63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

43. Highs 62 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

WAZ521-142300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 34 to 39. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Northeast wind 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

44. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

