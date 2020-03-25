WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 24, 2020

_____

985 FPUS56 KPDT 251059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-252300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers early

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 25 to 30. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 49 to 54. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

overnight. Breezy. Lows 29 to 34. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of

snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 51 to 56. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

32 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

54 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows 34 to 40. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 55 to 60.

$$

WAZ027-252300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

52 to 57. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 26 to 31. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. West wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows 36 to 43. Highs 59 to 66.

$$

WAZ028-252300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

54 to 59. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 28 to 33. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 61. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs 62 to

67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 42 to

47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows 39 to 44. Highs 64 to 69.

$$

WAZ029-252300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 2300 feet in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 28 to 33.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

2400 feet in the morning. Highs 51 to 56. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 41 to

46.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of showers. Highs 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows 39 to 46. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 61 to 66.

$$

WAZ030-252300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 3600 feet in the afternoon.

Highs 36 to 42. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers overnight. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Lows

21 to 27. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 43. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 29. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow and

rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4200 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

30 to 36.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 42 to 47. Lows 33 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 32 to 38.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of snow showers. Highs

45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 31 to 38. Highs 48 to 53.

$$

WAZ520-252300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2100 feet in the morning. Highs 43 to 48. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening. Lows 24 to 29. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 47. West

wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level

2800 feet overnight. Lows 28 to 33. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 2700 feet in the morning. Highs

45 to 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

46 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows 33 to 38.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and snow showers. Highs 46 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 32 to 37. Highs 50 to 56.

$$

WAZ521-252300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2200 feet in the morning. Highs 47 to 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 25 to 30. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around

30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 45 to 51. West wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 30 to 35. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

2600 feet in the morning. Highs 48 to 53. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows 37 to 43. Highs 51 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 56 to 61.

$$

_____

