WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 7, 2020

024 FPUS56 KPDT 081058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

WAZ026-082300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 21 to

26. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow. Lows 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 43 to

48.

WAZ027-082300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 53. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 24 to

29. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 29. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows 31 to 36. Highs 47 to 52.

WAZ028-082300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to

55.

WAZ029-082300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the late

evening and overnight. Snow level 2400 feet decreasing to

1700 feet overnight. Lows 29 to 34. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south overnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

54 to 59. Lows 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 49 to

54.

WAZ030-082300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 36 to 42. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a

slight chance of snow overnight. Lows 22 to 27. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 27. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 49. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

Highs 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.

Lows 27 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 42 to

48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 26 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs 37 to 42.

WAZ520-082300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 47. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 22 to

27. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 49. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 28. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

Highs 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

30 to 35.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Highs 45 to 51. Lows 27 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 40 to 45.

WAZ521-082300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 25 to

30. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 41 to

46.

