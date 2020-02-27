WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 26, 2020

_____

799 FPUS56 KPDT 271158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-280000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to

58. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 54. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow overnight. Lows

30 to 35. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

45 to 50. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 32. Highs

45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of

snow. Highs 49 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 46 to

51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to

51.

$$

WAZ027-280000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 62. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 33 to 38. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 32. Highs

50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs 53 to 58. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain. Highs

53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

$$

WAZ028-280000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 57 to 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to

37. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

$$

WAZ029-280000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

overnight. Breezy. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Breezy, cooler. Snow level 1900 feet. Highs 46 to 51.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to

36. Highs 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of

snow. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of

rain. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 49 to 54.

$$

WAZ030-280000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 49. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 51. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

overnight. Breezy. Snow level 4200 feet overnight. Lows 24 to 30.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Breezy, colder. Highs 33 to 39. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 32 to 38.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 35 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely...heavy at times and a chance

of rain. Lows 28 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy, windy. A chance of snow. Highs 35 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 23 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 34 to 41.

$$

WAZ520-280000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

28 to 37. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 46 to 53. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

overnight. Snow level 2400 feet overnight. Lows 28 to 33. West

wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

39 to 44. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

25 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 28 to 33.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 41 to 47.

Lows 31 to 36.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 27 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs

41 to 46.

$$

WAZ521-280000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Southwest wind around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

overnight. Breezy. Snow level 2800 feet overnight. Lows 31 to 36.

West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Breezy. Highs 43 to 48. West

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of

snow. Highs 45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs

46 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 46 to 51.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather