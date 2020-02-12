WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

WAZ026-130000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 32. Wind light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 48. Northwest

wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

overnight. Lows 31 to 36. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to

48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs

42 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to

32. Highs 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49.

WAZ027-130000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 51. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows

34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. A slight chance of rain. Highs

48 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs

48 to 54. Lows 29 to 34.

WAZ028-130000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52.

East wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows 34 to 39. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, windy. A chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A slight chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs

48 to 53. Lows 30 to 35.

WAZ029-130000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53.

South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow overnight. Breezy. Snow level

2100 feet overnight. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow level

1700 feet increasing to 2400 feet in the afternoon. Highs 45 to

50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of snow showers. Lows 31 to 36.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 44 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Highs

45 to 50.

WAZ030-130000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 29. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

3700 feet in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 44. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow

overnight. Windy. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Lows 23 to

29. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 30 to 37.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 24 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, snow. Highs 33 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain. Lows 26 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Windy, snow. Highs 31 to 38.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A chance of snow showers.

Lows 22 to 27.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers.

Highs 30 to 37.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows

22 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 32 to

39.

WAZ520-130000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 47. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 32. Wind light and variable

becoming north around 5 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow in the late

morning and afternoon. Snow level 2300 feet increasing to

2900 feet in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Snow level 2600 feet in

the evening. Lows 29 to 34. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 2200 feet. Highs 38 to 43. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. A chance of snow and rain likely. Highs 37 to

43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 26 to 31.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs

38 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 41 to

46.

WAZ521-130000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 48.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

overnight. Breezy. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 41 to 46. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 31 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow. Highs 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 29 to 34.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs

41 to 46. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.

