WAZ026-080000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

46 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow overnight. Lows 31 to 36. West wind 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 1800 feet in the morning. Highs 43 to 48.

Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 25 to

30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs 44 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

27 to 32.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 50.

Lows 26 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.

WAZ027-080000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain overnight. Breezy. Lows 34 to 39. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level 1900 feet in the morning. Highs 49 to 54.

West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 25 to

30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs 46 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

27 to 32.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53.

Lows 27 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

WAZ028-080000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight.

Breezy. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 28 to 33. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 45 to

50. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 26 to

31.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs 46 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

29 to 34.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53. Lows

30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

WAZ029-080000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain overnight. Breezy. Lows 36 to 41. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy. No snow

accumulation. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 2400 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

around 40 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows 27 to 32. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 43 to

48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 28 to

33.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs 44 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of

snow. Highs 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49.

Lows 29 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 44 to 49.

WAZ030-080000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Breezy. No snow accumulation. Snow level

5400 feet. Highs 37 to 44. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then snow

and rain overnight. Windy. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches.

Snow level 4100 feet overnight. Lows 25 to 31. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow, windy. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches.

Highs 30 to 37. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts around 45 mph in

the morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then

a slight chance of snow overnight. Lows 21 to 26. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 30 to 37. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 23.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of snow and rain.

Highs 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 22 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 33 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

19 to 24.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 31 to 38.

WAZ520-080000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

42 to 47. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain overnight.

Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 2600 feet

overnight. Lows 31 to 36. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow and rain likely in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level

2200 feet. Highs 38 to 43. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

26 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

41 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 40 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to

44.

WAZ521-080000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs 47 to 52. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow overnight.

Windy. Lows 32 to 37. West wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Windy. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 2400 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 47. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 27 to 32. West wind

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 42 to 47. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 24 to 29.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 28 to 33.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Lows

29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

Lows 27 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.

