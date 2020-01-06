WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 5, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-070000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Snow level 1800 feet in the morning. Highs

41 to 47. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 42 to

47. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 31 to 36. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 36 to

41. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 24 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 26 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow and rain.

Highs 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

22 to 27.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 29 to 34.

WAZ027-070000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs 48 to 53. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 36 to 43. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

48 to 53. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

28 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely and a chance of snow. Highs 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

25 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

35 to 40.

WAZ028-070000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 51 to 56.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Lows 42 to 47. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 52 to

57. South wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

37 to 42. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 44 to 49. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

29 to 36. Highs 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to

48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 36 to 41.

WAZ029-070000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely and snow in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Windy. No snow accumulation. Highs 47 to

52. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Windy. Lows 42 to 47. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to

55. South wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

37 to 42. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Windy. Snow level

1900 feet in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 46. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight

chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 38 to

43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely and a chance of snow. Highs 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

32 to 37.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow.

Highs 40 to 45. Lows 28 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 34 to 39.

WAZ030-070000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. Snow level

4100 feet in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 40. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Windy. Snow accumulation of 2 to

5 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 31 to 37. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts around 45 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4600 feet. Highs 37 to 43.

South wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then snow and rain likely overnight. Breezy. Snow level

4100 feet decreasing to 3500 feet overnight. Lows 26 to 33. South

wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Windy. Highs 31 to 36. Southwest wind

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows

22 to 29. Highs 28 to 33.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows

19 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, snow. Highs 29 to 36.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Lows 24 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Highs 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Lows 20 to 27.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 25 to 30.

WAZ520-070000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Heavy showers and heavy snow showers in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times

in the morning. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level

2900 feet in the morning. Highs 39 to 44. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows

34 to 39. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight.

Lows 28 to 33. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs 33 to 38. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow.

Lows 24 to 29. Highs 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows

23 to 28.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Highs 32 to 38. Lows

26 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow.

Lows 21 to 26. Highs 28 to 34.

WAZ521-070000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. No snow

accumulation. Highs 42 to 47. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

36 to 41. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

44 to 49. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain overnight. Lows 32 to 37. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of snow and a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Windy. Snow level 2100 feet decreasing to

1700 feet in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 43. West wind 20 to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

28 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 37 to

42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 28 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Rain with snow likely. Highs 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Lows 30 to 35. Highs 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

26 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 34 to 39.

