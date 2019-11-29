WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 28, 2019
_____
806 FPUS56 KPDT 291158
ZFPPDT
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
WAZ026-300000-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 39. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows
11 to 16. North wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.
Highs 32 to 37. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 21. Northeast wind
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs 31 to
36. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows
14 to 19.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Lows
22 to 27.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 38 to
43.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows
23 to 28.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to
42.
$$
WAZ027-300000-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 39. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows
13 to 18. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 32 to 37.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of snow overnight. Lows 17 to 22. North
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs 30 to
35. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs
33 to 38.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 23.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 42. Lows
21 to 26.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows 23 to
28.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to
42.
$$
WAZ028-300000-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs
32 to 37. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 16 to 21. South wind
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
freezing fog in the morning. Highs 34 to 39. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 24. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs 31 to
36. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23. Highs
33 to 38.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. Lows
23 to 28.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.
Lows 25 to 30.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 37 to 42.
$$
WAZ029-300000-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 26 to 31.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows
17 to 22. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
freezing fog in the morning. Highs 33 to 38. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 24. East wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs 34 to
39. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26. Highs
33 to 38.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to
29. Highs 37 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.
Lows 25 to 30.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 38 to 43.
$$
WAZ030-300000-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 19 to 24. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 12 to 18. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
24 to 29. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 23. Southeast wind
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs 28 to
33. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
snow. Lows 22 to 28. Highs 30 to 35.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to
32. Highs 34 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs 32 to 37.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows
26 to 32.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 32 to 37.
$$
WAZ520-300000-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 36. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 19. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow overnight.
Lows 17 to 22. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
snow in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 34. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows
16 to 21.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 26.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs 38 to 43. Lows 23 to 29.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs 37 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows 23 to
28.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 35 to 40.
$$
WAZ521-300000-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 29 to 34. North wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 19. Northwest wind around
5 mph shifting to the north overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 34. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow overnight. Lows 19 to 24.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 28 to
33. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22. Highs
33 to 38.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 42. Lows
24 to 29.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain
and snow. Lows 25 to 30. Highs 36 to 41.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather