WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 12, 2019

255 FPUS56 KPDT 131158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

WAZ026-140000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 48 to 53. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 30 to 35.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 47 to

52. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows 30 to 35. Wind light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Wind

light and variable becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to

54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 57 to

62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 50 to

55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 33 to

38.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs 47 to

52.

WAZ027-140000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 48 to 53. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 31 to 36. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 47 to

52. North wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

overnight. Lows 32 to 37. Wind light and variable becoming

southeast around 5 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 53 to 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

33 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 57 to

62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 53 to 58. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs 50 to

55.

WAZ028-140000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 46 to

51. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 31 to 36.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 46 to

51. West wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Wind light and

variable becoming southeast around 5 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

51 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 53 to 58. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 51 to

56.

WAZ029-140000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 49 to 54. West wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 31 to 36. West wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 47 to

52. Wind light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Wind light and

variable becoming south around 5 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 56. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 54 to 62. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 37 to

42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs

48 to 53.

WAZ030-140000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 42 to 48. Southwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 47 to 52. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 33 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 49 to

54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 34 to

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs 37 to 43.

WAZ520-140000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 46 to

51. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 29 to 34. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 45 to

50. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

overnight. Lows 31 to 38. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the west overnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

31 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

32 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

37 to 42.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs 49 to 56. Lows 31 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 43 to 48.

WAZ521-140000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 47 to 52. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 32 to 37. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 46 to

51. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

overnight. Lows 34 to 39. Wind light and variable becoming

southwest around 5 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 56. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers.

Highs 46 to 51.

