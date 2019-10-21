WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 20, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

42 to 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 61 to

66. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. West wind 15 to

20 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 35 to 40.

Highs 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Highs

48 to 53.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

57 to 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

40. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to

64. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows 49 to

54. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 68 to

73. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 42. West wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 59 to 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered

showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 47 to

52. South wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 64 to 69.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 41. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

55 to 60. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. A slight

chance of showers. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Snow level

4600 feet increasing to 5400 feet in the afternoon. Highs 42 to

49. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight.

Breezy. Lows 39 to 46. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 49 to 55. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Breezy. Lows 31 to 37. West wind 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

43 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

56 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Lows

30 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 43.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. West wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows

41 to 47. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 56 to 61.

West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 31 to 36. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

54 to 59. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs 58 to

63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

31 to 36.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 52. Lows

27 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs 53 to 58.

West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

45 to 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Breezy. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 39. West wind

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51.

