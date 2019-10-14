WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WAZ026-142300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows 39 to 44. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 58 to

63. Wind light and variable becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs 53 to 62. Lows 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 34 to

39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 50 to

55.

WAZ027-142300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. South wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 60 to

65. Southwest wind around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 39 to

44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs 56 to 63. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 37 to

42.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 53 to

58.

WAZ028-142300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. North wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 65 to

70. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 43 to

48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers.

Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 41 to

46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 60 to

65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 40 to

45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

56 to 61. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 55 to

60.

WAZ029-142300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. South wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs

58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 41 to

46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs 56 to

61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs 52 to 57.

Lows 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 52 to 57.

WAZ030-142300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 44 to

52. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. East wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 62. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows 35 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs 40 to 48. Lows 34 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 32 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 35 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of snow showers.

Lows 30 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

35 to 42.

WAZ520-142300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 54 to

59. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 32 to

39. Highs 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 31 to

37.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 45 to 50.

WAZ521-142300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 56 to 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 61. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 58. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 36 to

41.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 49 to

54.

