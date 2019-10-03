WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

Wind light and variable becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. West wind around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 72. Lows

41 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 39 to 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 64 to 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 65 to

70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

69. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 69 to

74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

58 to 63. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 47. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47.

Highs 66 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers.

Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 40 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 56 to 61.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

46 to 53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Snow level

5400 feet overnight. Lows 33 to 39. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 5100 feet.

Highs 44 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening. Lows 34 to 40. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

52 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

58 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs

53 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of snow showers. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs 43 to 48.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 38 to 43. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 38 to 43. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

43 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs 53 to 58. Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

51 to 56.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 38 to 43. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 56 to 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 61 to 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs

59 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

