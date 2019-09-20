WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2019

_____

106 FPUS56 KPDT 201059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

WAZ026-202300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 65 to 70. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 43 to

48.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

Highs 60 to 65.

$$

WAZ027-202300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 74. West wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to

49. Highs 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

Highs 63 to 68.

$$

WAZ028-202300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 48 to

53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ029-202300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 74. South

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Lows

47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

WAZ030-202300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

51 to 57. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 64.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 41 to 48.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 59. Lows

40 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 48 to 54.

$$

WAZ520-202300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs 62 to 67.

West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 57 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 39 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 40 to

46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 61 to

69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47.

Highs 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

56 to 61.

$$

WAZ521-202300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to

49. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

Highs 60 to 65.

$$

_____

