Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

WAZ026-312300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 85 to

90. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

Highs 88 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

WAZ027-312300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 88 to

93. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 95. Lows

59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 59 to

64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

WAZ028-312300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs 89 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs 86 to

91.

WAZ029-312300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. South wind 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs 88 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs

91 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 84 to

89.

WAZ030-312300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

75 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 76. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Highs

78 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 75 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 78.

WAZ520-312300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Highs

84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 76 to

81.

WAZ521-312300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs 79 to

84.

