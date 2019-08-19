WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 18, 2019

_____

678 FPUS56 KPDT 191059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-192300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 82 to 87. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs

81 to 86.

$$

WAZ027-192300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 85 to

90. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

WAZ028-192300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

86 to 91.

$$

WAZ029-192300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 92. Lows

59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs

83 to 88.

$$

WAZ030-192300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 77. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64. North wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 80. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

Highs 66 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 80. Lows

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

68 to 77.

$$

WAZ520-192300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 58. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 73 to 78. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 46 to

54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

Highs 76 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs

76 to 81.

$$

WAZ521-192300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to

85. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

54 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather