WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 5, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 157 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 1 AM PST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 kt, becoming south tonight. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday. 10 to 60 nm. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 kt with frequent gusts to 40 kt. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 AM PST Friday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Combined seas 10 to 12 feet. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 315 AM and 330 PM Thursday. The afternoon ebb will be strong. * WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar. * WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest near and south of of the San Juan Islands. A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.