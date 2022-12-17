WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 18, 2022 _____ GALE WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 852 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022 ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt possible. * WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHEN...From this evening through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and\/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather