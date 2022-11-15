WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 15, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 246 AM PST Tue Nov 15 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To 60 Nm. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather