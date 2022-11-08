WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 9, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

224 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point

Grenville Out 10 Nm, and Coastal Waters From Point Grenville

To Cape Shoalwater Out 10 Nm.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out

10 Nm.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

