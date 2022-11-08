WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 9, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 224 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater 10 to 60 nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out 10 Nm, and Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater Out 10 Nm. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm. * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt. * WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather