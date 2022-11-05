WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

234 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 30 kt becoming southeasterly overnight.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East

Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 11 to 14 ft at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 13 to 16 ft with breakers possible during

the maximum ebbs. Bar conditions mostly severe. Maximum ebb

currents will occur around 315 PM today and 230 AM Sunday.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 13 to 16 ft at 13

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING TO

4 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From 11 PM PDT this evening to 4 PM PST Sunday.

