WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 28, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 235 PM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 3 PM Monday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.