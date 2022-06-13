WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 13, 2022 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 242 AM PDT Mon Jun 13 2022 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 35 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 5 AM PDT early this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Portions of Pacific coastal waters. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather