WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 27, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 222 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST MONDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet and Puget Sound and Hood Canal. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Monday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Combined seas around 10 ft. Bar conditions rough. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 2 PM this afternoon and 230 AM tonight. The maximum ebb current this afternoon will be strong. * WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 8 AM PST this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 11 to 13 ft at 17 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 8 to 12 ft at 16 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 AM PST early this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.