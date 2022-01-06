WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 334 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 10 to 15 ft at 16 seconds. For the Gale Watch, west winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 11 to 15 ft at 15 seconds possible. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. For the Gale Watch, from this evening through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and\/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY... ...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 20 to 30 kt. For the Storm Watch, west winds 30 to 40 kt, with frequent gusts over 50 kt possible. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday. For the Storm Watch, from Friday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions deteriorate. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30 kt. For the Gale Watch, west winds 25 to 35 kt possible. * WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and\/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30 kt. For the Gale Watch, west winds 25 to 35 kt and seas around 11 ft at 15 seconds possible. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning. For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and\/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt. For the Gale Watch, west winds 25 to 35 kt possible. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and\/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY... ...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For the Storm Watch, west winds 30 to 40 kt, with frequent gusts over 50 kt possible. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday. For the Storm Watch, from Friday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions deteriorate. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Combined seas 7 to 9 feet, increasing to 9 to 11 feet this afternoon. Bar conditions moderate, becoming rough this afternoon. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 715 AM and 715 PM today. The evening ebb will be strong. * WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30 kt. For the Gale Watch, west winds 25 to 35 kt and seas around 11 ft at 15 seconds possible. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning. For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and\/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt. For the Gale Watch, west winds 25 to 35 kt possible. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and\/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30 kt. For the Gale Watch, west winds 25 to 35 kt possible. * WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and\/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY... ...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For the Storm Watch, west winds 30 to 40 kt, with frequent gusts over 50 kt possible. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday. For the Storm Watch, from Friday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions deteriorate. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY... ...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 20 to 30 kt. For the Storm Watch, west winds 30 to 40 kt, with frequent gusts over 50 kt possible. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday. For the Storm Watch, from Friday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions deteriorate.