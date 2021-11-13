WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 13, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 231 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021 ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to 11 ft at 11 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas around 10 ft at 11 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to 11 ft at 11 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas around 10 ft at 11 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to 11 ft at 11 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas around 10 ft at 11 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to 11 ft at 11 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas around 10 ft at 11 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to 11 ft at 11 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 10 to 12 ft at 11 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater Out 10 Nm and Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater 10 To 60 Nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to 11 ft at 11 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 10 to 12 ft at 11 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater Out 10 Nm and Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater 10 To 60 Nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to 11 ft at 11 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas around 10 ft at 11 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to 11 ft at 11 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas around 10 ft at 11 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to 11 ft at 11 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas around 10 ft at 11 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to 11 ft at 11 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas around 10 ft at 11 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to 11 ft at 11 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas around 10 ft at 11 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to 11 ft at 11 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas around 10 ft at 11 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to 11 ft at 11 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas around 10 ft at 11 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to 11 ft at 11 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas around 10 ft at 11 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to 11 ft at 11 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 10 to 12 ft at 11 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater Out 10 Nm and Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater 10 To 60 Nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to 11 ft at 11 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 10 to 12 ft at 11 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater Out 10 Nm and Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater 10 To 60 Nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to 11 ft at 11 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas around 10 ft at 11 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to 11 ft at 11 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas around 10 ft at 11 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to 11 ft at 11 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas around 10 ft at 11 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to 11 ft at 11 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas around 10 ft at 11 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to 11 ft at 11 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 10 to 12 ft at 11 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater Out 10 Nm and Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater 10 To 60 Nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to 11 ft at 11 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 10 to 12 ft at 11 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater Out 10 Nm and Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater 10 To 60 Nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather