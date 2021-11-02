WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 2, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 247 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from noon today to 6 AM PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from noon today to 6 AM PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. 