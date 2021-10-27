WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 28, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 317 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...11 to 13 ft through this afternoon, then building to 15 to 17 ft through Wednesday night, decreasing to 9 to 11 ft Thursday. - FIRST EBB...Around 945 AM Wednesday. Seas 11 to 13 ft with breakers likely. - SECOND EBB...Around 945 PM Wednesday. Seas 18 to 20 ft with breakers likely. - THIRD EBB...Around 1130 AM Thursday. Seas 10 to 12 ft. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather