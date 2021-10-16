WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 901 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather