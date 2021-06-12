WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 12, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

303 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Combined seas have subsided below 10 feet.

