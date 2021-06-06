WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 931 AM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...Generally 6 to 8 feet through Sunday. - FIRST EBB... Around 315 PM Sunday. Seas to 11 ft with breakers likely. - SECOND EBB...Around 330 AM Monday. Seas to 11 ft with breakers likely. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather