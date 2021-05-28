WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 28, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 246 AM PDT Fri May 28 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...Around 6 feet, easing to 3 to 4 feet by late Friday afternoon. - FIRST EBB...Very strong. Around 645 AM this morning. Seas to 8 feet with breakers. - SECOND EBB...Around 730 PM Friday. Seas near 6 feet. - THIRD EBB...Very strong. Around 730 AM Saturday. Seas near 7 feet with breakers possible. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather