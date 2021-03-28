WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 28, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 254 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 25 to 35 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt. West entrance seas 5 to 6 ft at 7 seconds building to 12 to 14 ft at 11 seconds tonight. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from noon today to 6 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Combined seas 3 to 5 feet building to 6 to 8 ft this afternoon and 11 to 13 ft tonight into Monday. Bar conditions light this morning, moderate this afternoon and rough tonight through Monday. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 5 am and 515 pm today. Both ebbs will be strong. * WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Copyright 2021 AccuWeather