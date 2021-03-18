WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 19, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

257 AM PDT Thu Mar 18 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM PDT FRIDAY...

...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30

kt. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM this morning

to 2 AM PDT Friday. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight

through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM PDT FRIDAY...

...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30

kt. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM this morning

to 2 AM PDT Friday. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight

through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING

TO 2 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 4 to 6 ft building to 7 to 9 ft Thursday

afternoon, 11 to 13 ft Thursday night and 14 to 16 ft Friday.

Bar conditions light becoming moderate Thursday afternoon, rough

Thursday night and severe Friday. Maximum ebb currents will

occur around 815 AM and 830 PM Thursday.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25

kt. For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt. Seas 13 to

18 ft at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this

morning. For the Gale Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM

PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25

kt. For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt. Seas 13 to

18 ft at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this

morning. For the Gale Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM

PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25

kt. For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt. Seas 13 to

18 ft at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this

morning. For the Gale Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM

PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt

and seas near 10 ft at 11 seconds building to 14 to 19 ft at 12

seconds. For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this

morning. For the Gale Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM

PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt

and seas near 10 ft at 11 seconds building to 14 to 19 ft at 12

seconds. For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this

morning. For the Gale Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM

PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt

and seas near 10 ft at 11 seconds building to 14 to 19 ft at 12

seconds. For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this

morning. For the Gale Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM

PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM PDT FRIDAY...

...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30

kt. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM this morning

to 2 AM PDT Friday. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight

through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM PDT FRIDAY...

...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30

kt. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM this morning

to 2 AM PDT Friday. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight

through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt

and seas near 10 ft at 11 seconds building to 14 to 19 ft at 12

seconds. For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this

morning. For the Gale Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM

PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt

and seas near 10 ft at 11 seconds building to 14 to 19 ft at 12

seconds. For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this

morning. For the Gale Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM

PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt

and seas near 10 ft at 11 seconds building to 14 to 19 ft at 12

seconds. For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this

morning. For the Gale Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM

PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25

kt. For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt. Seas 13 to

18 ft at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this

morning. For the Gale Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM

PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25

kt. For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt. Seas 13 to

18 ft at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this

morning. For the Gale Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM

PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25

kt. For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt. Seas 13 to

18 ft at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this

morning. For the Gale Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM

PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING

TO 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East to southeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 10 to 13 ft

at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25

kt. For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt. Seas 13 to

18 ft at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this

morning. For the Gale Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM

PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25

kt. For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt. Seas 13 to

18 ft at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this

morning. For the Gale Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM

PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25

kt. For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt. Seas 13 to

18 ft at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this

morning. For the Gale Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM

PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt

and seas near 10 ft at 11 seconds building to 14 to 19 ft at 12

seconds. For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this

morning. For the Gale Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM

PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt

and seas near 10 ft at 11 seconds building to 14 to 19 ft at 12

seconds. For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this

morning. For the Gale Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM

PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt

and seas near 10 ft at 11 seconds building to 14 to 19 ft at 12

seconds. For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this

morning. For the Gale Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM

PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

