WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 26, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

233 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...Mostly near 6 ft early building 15 to 17 ft

in the afternoon. Seas continue to build near near 20 ft

Thu night.

- FIRST EBB..Around 330 am Thu, with seas 9 ft.

- SECOND EBB...Around 330 pm Thu. Seas near 17 feet with

breakers.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather