WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 18, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 251 AM PST Mon Jan 18 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 ft at 16 or 17 seconds. * WHERE...Portions of Pacific coastal waters. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Combined seas have subsided to less than 10 feet.