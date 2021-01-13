WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 13, 2021

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

329 AM PST Wed Jan 13 2021

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM

PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 30 to 40 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East

Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 8 AM PST this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 2 PM PST

this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 25 to 35 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM PST early this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 PM PST this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM

PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 30 to 40 kt and seas

16 to 21 ft at 16 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 13 to 18 ft at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until noon PST today. For the

Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM

PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 25 to 35 kt and seas

15 to 18 ft at 16 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas

11 to 15 ft at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until noon PST today. For the

Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 25 to 35 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM PST early this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 PM PST this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

