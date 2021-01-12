WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 13, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 839 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 13 to 16 ft at 18 seconds. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Combined seas 12 to 14 ft building to 16 to 18 ft today. Bar conditions rough becoming severe with breakers today. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 4 PM today and 430 AM Wednesday. The afternoon ebb will be very strong. * WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 kt becoming northwest after midnight tonight. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 15 to 20 ft at 19 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. For the Gale Watch, west winds 25 to 35 kt possible. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST this evening. For the Gale Watch, from this evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt possible. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...From this evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 kt becoming northwest after midnight tonight. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt possible. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...From this evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather