WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 13, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

839 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 13 to 16 ft at 18

seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 12 to 14 ft building to 16 to 18 ft

today. Bar conditions rough becoming severe with breakers

today. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 4 PM today and

430 AM Wednesday. The afternoon ebb will be very strong.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 kt becoming northwest after

midnight tonight.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt.

For the Gale Watch, west winds 25 to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon

to 10 PM PST this evening. For the Gale Watch, from this

evening through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 kt becoming northwest after

midnight tonight.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

_____

