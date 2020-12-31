WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 1, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 217 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...14 to 16 ft early this morning gradually subsiding to 10 to 12 ft by late tonight before climbing into the 13 to 15 ft range on Friday. - FIRST EBB...Around 530 AM Thursday. Seas 16 to 18 ft with breakers likely. - SECOND EBB...Strong. Around 530 PM Thursday. Seas 15 to 17 ft with breakers likely. - THIRD EBB...Around 615 AM Friday. Seas 14 to 16 ft with breakers possible. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather