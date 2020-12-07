WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 8, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

239 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...Seas 10 ft building to 15 ft Monday

afternoon, then subsiding to 12 ft Tuesday morning.

- FIRST EBB...Around 10 AM Monday. Seas to 13 ft.

- SECOND EBB...Around 945 PM Monday. Seas to 18 ft with

breakers possible.

- THIRD EBB...Around 11 AM Tuesday. Seas to 15 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

