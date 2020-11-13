WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 13, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

347 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 PM

PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...Seas 8 to 10 ft through Friday morning then 10

to 12 ft through Saturday.

- FIRST EBB...Around 245 AM Fri. Seas easing from 10 feet with

breakers likely.

- SECOND EBB...Very strong ebb around 315 PM Friday. Seas to 14

feet with breakers possible.

- THIRD EBB...Around 330 AM Saturday. Seas to 15 feet with

breakers possible.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PST early this

morning. Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to 4 PM PST

Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

