WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 9, 2020
_____
GALE WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
323 PM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 AM PDT FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt.
For the Gale Watch, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10
ft at 17 seconds possible.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 5 AM to 11 AM PDT
Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through Friday
evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 AM PDT
SATURDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 21 to 33 kt
possible. For the first Gale Watch, south winds 25 to 35 kt
possible. For the second Gale Watch, west winds 25 to 35 kt
possible.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 5 AM to 11 AM PDT
Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday afternoon through
Friday evening. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday morning
through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 25 to 35
kt. For the Gale Watch, south winds 25 to 35 kt possible.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands
and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM to 5 PM PDT
Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday afternoon through
Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 AM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 25 to 35
kt. For the Gale Watch, south winds 25 to 35 kt possible.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands
and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM to 5 PM PDT
Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday afternoon through
Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather