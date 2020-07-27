WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, July 28, 2020

_____

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

246 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt possible.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From this evening through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

_____

