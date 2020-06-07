WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, June 7, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
244 AM PDT Sun Jun 7 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM PDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 25 to 35 kt. For the
Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East
Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 5 AM
PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT early
this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft at 10
seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING
TO 5 AM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands,
West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
_____
