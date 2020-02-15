WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 15, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
224 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...9 to 11 ft today easing to 7 to 8 ft tonight.
- FIRST EBB...Around 945 AM Saturday. Seas to 13 ft with
breakers possible.
- SECOND EBB...Around 10 PM Saturday. Seas to 9 ft.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather