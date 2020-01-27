WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 28, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
313 AM PST Mon Jan 27 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...10 to 12 ft Monday morning, building to
12 to 14 ft Monday afternoon, then easing to 10 to 12 ft
early Tuesday morning.
- FIRST EBB...Around 615 AM Monday. Seas around 14 ft with
breakers possible.
- SECOND EBB...Around 615 PM Monday. Seas around 17 ft with
breakers likely.
- THIRD EBB...Around 7 AM Tuesday. Seas around 15 ft with
breakers likely.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
